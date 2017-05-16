Local concrete business gets major award | SkyHiNews.com

The Rocky Mountain Chapter of the American Concrete Institute held its annual Excellence in Concrete Awards banquet April 27 at the Lakewood Country Club. The criteria for the awards were based on safety, quality and impact to the community.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) entered the SH 9 Colorado River Wildlife and Safety Project for consideration. This project was awarded first place in the Infrastructure category. CDOT, Kirkland Construction, Lobato Construction, Rock Sol Consulting and Mountain Park Concrete were included in this award. This project is entered in the National competition and could go on to the International competition at the ACI Convention in Las Vegas November 2018.

Mountain Park Concrete was the only local contractor on the project. They delivered over 4,000 yards of spec concrete while maintaining a perfect safety and quality record. There were zero safety violations and zero yards of concrete rejected during the two year project. This is a huge feat considering the distance traveled and site challenges.

As Grand County's only locally owned and operated Redi Mix concrete plant, Mountain Park Concrete is vested in this community and takes great pride in showing the world that small businesses can offer quality products and service to fit anyone's needs.

Cooperation and teamwork form everyone involved, Blue Valley Ranch, CDOT, Contractors, County Commissioners, and Grand County citizens made this project successful and something the state and community can be proud of.