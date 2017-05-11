 Local farmer tends to control burn | SkyHiNews.com

Local farmer tends to control burn

Sally DiSciullo / Sky-Hi News |

A rancher tends to his fire Saturday as he burns ditches on ranch land between Hot Sulphur Springs and Windy Gap Reservoir. Ditch burning can now be seen all over Grand County. It's necessary to clean out irrigation ditches to ensure smooth water flows and less water waste.