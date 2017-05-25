Local fishing report: Fish staying in shallow waters | SkyHiNews.com

The spring like conditions are keeping a lot of fish in the shallow water. The water temps in the three lakes area are still below 50 degrees.

Rainbows are eating worms, flies, power bait and an assortment of lures. Fishing seems to be best around running water and in the backs of coves.

Brown trout can be caught around rocks with crank baits, spoons jigs and worms. Fishing has been best during cloudy, windy and wet conditions.

Lake trout have been caught from five to 100 feet deep on an assortment of lures and bait. We have been getting limits of 17- to 19-inch lake trout on Havoc tubes with a small piece of sucker meat attached. Trollers have been doing very well on Kastmaster and Krocidile spoons along with crank baits.

Bernie Keefe has been a fishing guide in Grand county for over 25 years.