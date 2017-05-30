Local lacrosse teams prevail at Steamboat Classic tourney | SkyHiNews.com

The Mountaineers of the Fraser Valley Lacrosse Club continued their 2017 season over Memorial Day Weekend by competing in the Steamboat Springs Lacrosse Classic in Steamboat Springs.

The Mountaineers middle school boys' team, coached by John Niedzwiecki, John Monkouski, Brian Mattessich and Blake Shannon, recorded its first win in tournament play, by beating Denver's Stapleton Jets, on May 28 at the Ski Town Fields, by a score of 4-3. The FVLC U-11 Lady-Mountaineers, coached by Vivian Pankow and Jill Steigerwald, continued their winning way at the event, by beating the Steamboat Springs Girls Lacrosse Club in a two game match up 2-0 on May 27.

"Many of our players are very new to the sport of lacrosse and the team has shown a lot of character through the process of learning how to play lacrosse this season" said John Niedzwiecki, coach of FVLC middle school Mountaineers. "Seeing the middle school boys come out on top for the first time was a testament to the work the boys have put into learning the game. We're very proud of them."

"The girls' skill and understanding of how to play girls lacrosse continues to improve each week," said Jill Steigerwald, coach of the U-11 Fraser Valley Lady-Mountaineers."We couldn't be happier with this season's progress."

Steigerwald added, "Winning a couple games at this tournament lays a good foundation for next season and many more seasons of girls lacrosse in the Fraser Valley."

The Steamboat Classic was the conclusion of the inaugural season for the FVLC Lady-Mountaineers. The FVLC boys will conclude their season the weekend of June 3-4 in Arvada, at the Colorado Lacrosse Jamboree.

This is the second season for the Fraser Valley Lacrosse Club. The club was formed in 2016 and was represented by two boy's teams that played in one tournament that season. This season the club has more than doubled in size to four teams competing in tournaments. The Fraser Valley Lacrosse Club is also host to a co-ed developmental team for kids in grades 1-3, called the Mini-Mountaineers, where the "FUNdamentals" of lacrosse are taught.

The Steamboat Springs Lacrosse Classic was host to 48 youth lacrosse teams. Participating teams represented communities from the Front Range and Colorado mountain towns alike. Clubs from as far away as Jackson Hole, Wyo., participated.