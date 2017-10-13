Local veteran to be highlighted during Broncos game

Amid the current national debate about kneeling for the national anthem, with people suggesting the displays are unpatriotic, a special patriotic tribute will occur Sunday as the Denver Broncos take on the New York Giants. Grand County veteran and Project Sanctuary Marketing Coordinator CarrieAnn Grayson will be formally highlighted during a portion of this Sunday's game.

Grayson is being highlighted along with the National Sports Center for the Disabled as both a U.S. military veteran and volunteer. The National Sports Center for the Disabled, which has offices at Mile High Stadium, works closely with the Broncos organization on various projects. According to Grayson, the Broncos reached out to the National Sports Center for the Disabled, wanting to highlight veterans involved and Grayson's name was thrown into the mix.

"I am not a quiet veteran," said Grayson, who served in the Army including during the Iraq Invasion. "I am a very loud advocate for veterans and advocate for the inclusion of female veterans in veterans programs, along with veterans with service dogs."

Grayson, who served for seven years and attained the rank of captain before being medically discharged in 2008, is deeply passionate about veteran issues. As part of her volunteer work with the National Sports Center for the Disabled, she was selected by the organization to receive their Volunteer Rookie of the Year Award. She said several other veterans have already been highlighted at previous Broncos games in the same fashion she will be highlighted this weekend.

For Grayson the process all started in mid-September when she went to Mile High for an interview, which will be played on the Jumbo-Tron during the game. Grayson and three of her friends, all fellow veterans, will be sitting in Section 100, near the end zone on the home side.

Before the start of the game, Grayson and her companions will be allowed to go down onto the field.

"We are hoping to meet a few players, maybe get some autographs," Grayson said. "I will have Guinness [her service dog] with me."

Sunday will be Grayson's first time attending a professional football game. When her video is played for the crowds, cameras will zoom in on Grayson as she sits in the stadium seating.

"When they zoom over to my section, I guess I will do the obligatory wave," Grayson joked.