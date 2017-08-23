Long-time Sky-Hi News columnist passes away at 71

Long-time Sky-Hi News columnist Jon de Vos died Tuesday afternoon, family members confirmed Wednesday morning.

De Vos, 71, passed away at 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver from medical complications. De Vos had spent several days in the hospital prior to his death being treated for undisclosed medical issues.

A talented writer with an irreverent wit, de Vos relished cutting through rhetorical nonsense while tackling the often absurd issues of the Fraser Valley, all with his trademark dry sense of humor. He spent over four decades regularly writing the “Friday Report,” his wry raffish opinion column for the Sky-Hi News. Throughout the years, he wrote under various editors and Sky-Hi News incarnations.

He was taken to Denver via Flight for Life last Sunday where he remained, except for a brief period over this last weekend. De Vos’s long-time spouse, Francie de Vos, highlighted his lifelong commitment to the written word in a brief telephone interview Wednesday. On Monday night, not long before he passed, he called for his laptop, she exclaimed.

"He wanted to get his column written," she said.

Memorial services for de Vos are still being planned. Details on the services will be released once available.