Making history: Grand County Historical Association presents top honors | SkyHiNews.com

Avid historian and author Penny Hamilton was honored as Volunteer of the Year by the Grand County Historical Association at its recent members and volunteers appreciation party.

GCHA supporters gathered on a sunny Saturday afternoon on the lawn of the Stagecoach Inn and Dean Public House in Hot Sulphur Springs. The staff of the recently opened Dean Public House restaurant graciously hosted the event and served multiple items from their extensive menu.

Hamilton has been a longtime advocate for aviation and Grand County history. She and her husband Bill led the effort to dedicate the Granby Airport to Emily Warner who, as the first woman commercial pilot and captain, pioneered the way for women to pursue careers in commercial aviation. She developed an aviation museum in the airport that features the history of the airport's development, Grand County's connection to aviation military history, and the history of Rocky Mountain Airways. This museum is now part of the Grand County Historical Association.

Hamilton is also an author of Grand County history.

She produced the "Around Granby" book of historical photos of places and people in the Granby area. Most recently she authored the children's book, "A to Z: Your Grand County History Alphabet."

Hamilton has generously donated the proceeds from this book to the Grand County Historical Association. Both books are available at all four GCHA museums and area stores.

Because of Hamilton and the many other volunteers, the Grand County Historical Association is able to continue to pursue its mission of historic preservation and education.