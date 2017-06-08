‘Mamma Mia!’ opens Rocky Mountain Theatre Friday | SkyHiNews.com

Dust off those go-go boots! Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre opens it's 50th Anniversary season this Friday with "Mamma Mia!"

Join the cast on a Greek island paradise enjoying the timeless, story-telling music of ABBA as they weave an enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship. Special 50th anniversary, opening night festivities include a gala celebration after the performance. There will be celebratory cake, a champagne toast, a complimentary 50th anniversary souvenir, and food from local Grand Lake eateries to enjoy while mixing and mingling with the 2017 cast and crew.

Doors open at 7: p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Don't miss the upcoming 2017 season.

Tickets are on sale now at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office or by phone (970) 627-3421, and also online at http://www.RockyMountainRep.com. The theatre's website has additional information regarding all of our shows: Mamma Mia!, Disney's Newsies, West Side Story and the fall show, Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver. Check the Sky-Hi News events calendar and book some dates to dance, jive and have the time of your life.