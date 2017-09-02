Man accidentally shoots self after tripping on tent stake

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A hunter in South Routt County shot himself in the wrist early Monday morning after tripping on a tent stake.

Emergency responders were called to help the Parker man in the Flat Tops at about 5:30 a.m.

According to the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, the man woke up before the other people in his group, and he was preparing to go hunting.

The man had seen a sign in the area warning of bears, so the man took a single-action .45 long Colt revolver with him to use the bathroom.

When the man returned to his tent, he tripped over a stake and dropped the revolver while stumbling forward.

The revolver went off when it hit the ground, shooting the man in the wrist.

Family members called 911 and took the man to meet an ambulance.

The man was taken to Yampa Valley Medical Center, and he was released shortly after being interviewed by deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office has determined the incident was an accident.