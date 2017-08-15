UPDATED: Police ID man that died after crashing into heavy machinery along Highway 40

Updated: 10 p.m. Tuesday

Authorities have identified the man pronounced dead Tuesday after the truck he was driving crashed alongside Highway 40 as Jason Christensen, 36, of White Rocks, Utah.

Christensen was the sole occupant of a Chevrolet K2500 pickup truck that crashed just after 2 p.m. Tuesday north of Kremmling on Highway 40 near Muddy Pass. The truck drove into a piece of heavy machinery — identified as a Colorado Department of Transportation paving roller — that was parked on the side of the road, officials from the Colorado State Patrol indicated.

Christensen was traveling eastbound on Highway 40 near milepost 159 when he drove off the left side of the road at a high rate of speed for an unknown reason, according to a statement released Tuesday evening by the Colorado State Patrol.

CDOT had paving equipment parked on the shoulder, including an asphalt paving roller parked on the far edge of the pull out. Christensen’s truck collided head-on with the roller.

First responders were still working the crash scene late Tuesday afternoon.

State investigators confirmed the equipment struck by the truck was unattended and Highway 40 was not blocked by the incident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol.

The fatality on Highway 40 is the second deadly traffic crash in Grand County in the last four days.

A two-vehicle crash occurred Saturday on Highway 9 south of Kremmling that ended in the death of a Denver man.