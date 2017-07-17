Man dies from fall near Capitol Peak | SkyHiNews.com

Jake Lord, a 25-year-old from Parker, died Saturday morning near Capitol Peak.

According to a statement by the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Lord was climbing with Peter Doro of Highlands Ranch when he fell "approximately 50 to 100 meters." Doro called dispatch at 7:42 a.m. and attempted to perform CPR on Lord. He was assisted by a "good samaritan" who was only identified as "Reese," who remained on scene until rescuers were able to extricate Lord by helicopter.

Mountain Rescue Aspen brought in a Flight for Life helicopter, which landed near the northwest ridge of Capitol Peak, and reached Lord at 9:45 a.m., declaring him dead on site. The helicopter included a pair of volunteers, one of whom was a paramedic.

A separate High Altitude Aviation Training Site (National Guard) helicopter safely extricated the Mountain Rescue Aspen members, Doro and the body of Lord by 12:35 p.m.

The statement said Doro and Lord "were close friends and climbing partners." The families of both men arrived in Aspen on Saturday to lend support.

By Austin Colbert | acolbert@aspentimes.com. The Aspen Times is a sister publication of Sky-Hi News.