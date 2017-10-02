Man falls to his death in Rocky Mountain National Park

A man who was technical climbing Saturday in Rocky Mountain National Park died after falling 50 feet, according to park officials.

Henry Gholz, 66, of Fort Collins had been climbing on the Batman and Robin route on Batman Pinnacle in the Lumpy Ridge area of the park. Bystanders performed CPR until rangers arrived. They performed additional advanced life support, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s body was recovered Sunday by a long-line helicopter operation at 8:45 a.m. and transferred to the Larimer County Coroner's Office.

An investigation into the death is ongoing.