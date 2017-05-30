Man killed in Memorial Day crash north of Kremmling | SkyHiNews.com

A head-on collision on Highway 40 on Monday killed one and hospitalized two others north of Kremmling, according to Lt. Dan Meyer of the Grand County Sheriff's Department.

A GMC Envoy driven by Lienchai Harker, 42, of Breckenridge, was struck by a 2002 Dodge Durango as its driver, Felix Cervantes, 35, of Denver, was traveling eastbound and was passing traffic in a no passing zone on a hill crest.

The two vehicles crashed at about 2:40 p.m. and went off the road near mile marker 162, about 25 miles north of Kremmling.

Both occupants of the GMC Envoy were wearing seat belts, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

James Fagan, 24, of Breckenridge, was the sole passenger of the Envoy and died at the scene.

The two others involved were seriously injured, considered in critical condition and were taken to Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs, before being airlifted to Denver.

Fagan was being driven by Harker, his girlfriend. He had two dogs that survived the crash, and are currently in good health awaiting the family's pickup from a pet clinic in Steamboat Springs.

Aside from a brief closure for the helicopter to land, the roadway remained open during the investigation with intermittent lane closures.

The Colorado State Patrol was assisted by the Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit, the Grand County Sheriff's Office, West Grand County EMS, Kremmling Fire Department, Classic Air Medical, the Grand County Coroner's Office and the Colorado Dept. of Transportation.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation. No charges have been filed at this point but will be considered once the crash investigation has been completed.