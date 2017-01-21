Man rescued off trail In Rocky Mountain National Park | SkyHiDailyNews.com

A 58-year-old man from Grand Forks, North Dakota, spent an unplanned night in the backcountry of Rocky Mountain National Park after he became lost yesterday while hiking. He was found in deep snow approximately 300 yards off the North Longs Peak Trail, south of Alberta Falls. It was extremely fortunate that he was discovered this morning by two visitors who were skiing in the drainage.

Park rangers reached the man and provided advanced medical care. He was suffering from hypothermia and additional injuries related to exposure. He was evacuated via a toboggan litter to Glacier Gorge Trailhead where he was taken by an Estes Park Medical Center ambulance to the Park and Ride area along Bear Lake Road. He was then flown by Flight For Life to University of Colorado Hospital.

Rocky Mountain National Park’s Search and Rescue team was assisted by Larimer County Search and Rescue in the carry-out operation. Over 15 people were involved in the rescue operation.