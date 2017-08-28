Man sustains life-threatening injuries after ‘going over’ Adams Falls

A man was emergency airlifted on Sunday after sustaining life threatening injuries from “going over” Adams Falls, according to authorities.

The man’s present condition is unknown, and it was not immediately known if the man fell down the falls or had jumped.

Adams Falls, a waterfall that drops roughly 55 feet in a series of steps through a narrow rock gorge, is located less than a mile east of the town of Grand Lake and is a popular summertime trek for tourists.

Grand County Search and Rescue assisted Rocky Mountain National Park officials, along with Grand Lake Fire and Grand County EMS, to rescue the man, who was loaded in a litter and carried downstream to an exit point, then overland to the East Inlet Trailhead, according to officials.

More details will be reported as they are released.