 Marmots start to resurface | SkyHiNews.com

Back to: News

Marmots start to resurface

Sally DiSciullo / Sky-Hi News |

KEEP AN EYE OUT â A marmot gathers nesting material near Monarch Lake on April 28. The marmots are coming out of their winter hibernation and are very visible along the road and in the rocks lining the river.

Marmots start to resurface around county