Martin: We’re more than a newspaper | SkyHiNews.com

It's now been almost two months since I took leadership of Sky-Hi News and what have I learned?

Not only have I discovered people truly enjoy reading and supporting their local newspaper, but that they actually care how we're doing. That was a surprise for me.

Well, I'm happy to report we're now doing better than ever.

In the two months since beginning my tenure as editor I've gotten to meet with so many people. I've been eagerly learning about the truly diverse individuals from the area. The feedback I've received in that short time has been invaluable and has helped me better mold the vision for this newspaper. I can't wait to meet so many more, regardless if whether they're readers — I want to get to know you, my fellow residents, my neighbors.

My mindset is that we're not just a newspaper. People often forget we, too, live and play here. Grand County isn't just where we choose to work, it's where we choose to live.

Every day I wake up and greet the majestic mountain ranges with a blissful smile. The allure of living in this beautiful area has certainly not outlived its novelty, and I'm not sure it ever will. It's more than just a novelty, though, as I'm beginning to understand the mountain way of life.

Be calm. Be cool. Be hip. The last one might not be an absolute requisite, but it seems to be the trend here. Connect with the outdoors. Ease away from the cynicism and uber-fast pace of the "big city."

I've already blazed the trail in the newsroom just as I have outside the office, climbing and scaling and trekking along the stretches of trails, waters and altitudes that Grand County has to offer.

And I love it.

I love it as much as I do being at Sky-Hi, working with an amazing, enterprising and talented team that feels as strongly as I do that we are more than a newspaper. We are the predominant source of local news, and have been for decades, but we also are friends of the community, patrons of our local businesses, diners at the area's numerous restaurants, audience members at the myriad events. Where there's action, you can usually find one of us.

And that's our attitude at Sky-Hi: regardless of whether we're working, we're members of these communities, too — of nearly each town, in fact.

Nevertheless we have an important job to do each day, and that's never to be taken lightly. We've been fortunate enough to have already received praise from our community members, local leaders, business owners and social groups that applaud the work we've done so far.

As a new team, a stronger team, we're quickly moving forward and maintaining our place as the top source for local news.

So, what I've learned, besides this newfound mountain way of life, is that Grand County likes to cheer on a job well done.

It's rare to live and work in a location where the positive people are heard louder than the naysayers, and it might not always be the case here, but so far it's been refreshing.

All of us at Sky-Hi News thank our communities, our readers and our advertisers for loyally sticking with us as we complete our new team's transition and continue ahead with our commitment to deliver the best, most trusted and most professional local news publications in the area.