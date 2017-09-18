Middle Park crushes KIPP on the court

Middle Park's volleyball squad got back into action last week, notching another decisive victory and extending their winning streak to four.

The action got underway last Wednesday in Denver as the Panthers took the the court to take on the KIPP Denver Collegiate Tigers. The lady Panthers once again posted a dominate performance, shutting out the Tigers in three straight sets and ending the match with a 75-35 point differential. Middle Park rolled KIPP 25-14 in the first set, 25-10 in the second set and 25-11 in the third.

Leading the attack was senior Bailey Martin with nine kills for the evening. Following her closely were senior Kiera Barr and junior Sammy Phillips with seven each. Junior Morgan Shaw had a strong showing with four kills while freshman Dominyka Reventaite posted three and junior Haiden Baker managed two; bringing the team total to 32.

The servers from East Grand had the Tiger's number Wednesday, recording 20 aces in three sets. Three different ladies tied for the most aces during the match with senior Harley Phillips, junior Sammy Phillips and Kiera Barr each putting up five. Senior Shayna Hickox was also a force from behind the end line and posted three aces while senior Lexi Blixt and Morgan Shaw each posted one.

On the defensive side of things Barr had an outstanding evening recording 13 digs out of the team's 31 total digs during the match. Blixt offered support, tallying 10 digs against KIPP while Sammy Phillips posted six. Harley Phillips and Morgan Shaw each tallied one dig during the evening.

The Panthers squared off against The Pinnacle Timberwolves at home Tuesday night. That match was held after press time for the Wednesday edition of the Sky-Hi News. This Thursday the lady Panthers will be home once again as they face the Denver Science & Tech Stapleton Knights for a home match.

Varsity action kicks off in the Middle Park High gym at 6 p.m.