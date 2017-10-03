Middle Park Football beats Denver West, 42-27

The Middle Park Panthers Football Team beat the Denver West Cowboys 42-27 on Friday to move to 2-3 on the season.

The offense rolled in this one, racking up 283 yards rushing and over 150 through the air.

Senior Quarterback Boston Gleich went 9 of 13 for 156 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown pass to Junior Beale Smith who led the team in receiving on his lone catch. Gleich also had 52 yards on six carries and a rushing touchdown.

Junior Caleb Kelley added four catches for 44 yards in the game.

Senior Running Back Blake Weimer was the engine driving the Panthers offense, tallying 192 yards on 25 carries and four touchdowns. Weimer is having another big year. Through five games he's managed 13 touchdowns and 773 yards from scrimmage, over a third of the teams 2,080 yard from scrimmage this year.

On defense Senior Will DeLay led the charge with ten tackles, while Beale Smith and Senior Cole Walker each tallied eight. Smith also added to his stellar afternoon with an interception.

Despite a slow start to the season the Panthers are still sitting in third in the 2A Flatirons League standings, behind D'Evelyn and Faith Christian, and have time to make a playoff push if they can build off the win Friday.

Middle Park will finish the year with four important league games, starting with the D'Evelyn Jaguars on Oct. 6.