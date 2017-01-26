Middle Park Medical Center is opening a new facility in Winter Park | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Middle Park Medical Center announced on Thursday, Jan. 26 plans to open a new family practice clinic and urgent care facility in Winter Park.

Expanding access to medical services to the east side of the county has been a clearly articulated community need.

According to the statement released from MPMC they accept most insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid.

Services will include family practice, pediatrics, urgent care, lab and X-ray.

The new Middle Park Medical Center facility will be located in Cooper Creek Square and is anticipated to open by May 1.

The facility will be located directly across from a bus stop, which will aid patients with transportation needs.

Current plans are to offer family medicine and pediatrics Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and urgent care Friday through Sunday.

Medical providers at this location will include Miesha Anderson, who is a pediatric nurse practitioner, and Dr. Meghan Mont, who is a family practice physician. Mont was recently voted as one of the best doctors in Grand County.

This new Middle Park Medical Center facility is an effort to advance the provision of quality healthcare close to home.

For more information, please contact Diana Dahl at 970-887-5875 or ddahl@mpmc.org.