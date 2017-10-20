Middle Park Panthers take down the Bulldogs, 33-14

The Middle Park Football Panthers took home their second straight win Thursday night, defeating the Arvada Bulldogs 33-14 and moving to 4-4 on the season.

The game was a defensive struggle through most of the first half, until Senior Running Back Blake Weimer finally broke through with a four-yard rushing touchdown with three minutes to go in the half.

Weimer broke out in the second half, adding three more touchdowns to his stat sheet, all three coming from over 30-yards out. The Bulldogs fought back, but couldn't keep up with Middle Park's ground attack.

Weimer is wrapping up another stellar season as the offensive engine for Middle Park, scoring his 21st touchdown of the year.

Senior Wide Receiver Beale Smith delivered the final dagger, a 12-yard rushing score, with three minutes left in the game.

The Panthers will look to finish out their season strong against the 6-1 faith Christian Eagles on Oct. 27.