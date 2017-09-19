Middle Park runners struggle at home meet

The second annual Middle Park Invitational cross country meet was held Saturday at Snow Mountain Ranch in Grand County.

It was a busy day at the YMCA property south of Granby as several hundred individual runners, representing nine different schools, took the to high country trails as they ran under a beautiful patchwork of fall foliage. It was not an easy race day for the Panthers who finished just behind mid-pack on the team rankings; with both the boys and girls squads taking home sixth place finishes.

"From a hosting standpoint, the meet went very well," Scott Hicks, Head Coach for the Panther's Cross Country Team, said. "Over 300 runners total enjoyed a day up in the Rockies. Huge thanks to Bill Pierce for helping us host at Snow Mountain Ranch."

The leading female runner for Middle Park was senior Sierra Smith who posted a 26:04 total time on her way to a 17th place individual finish out of 109 total runners in the girl's division. Smith was trailed by junior Elizabeth Barker who finished 30th on the day with a run time of 27:19. Senior Raelee Granger was close behind, finishing 38th with a 28:45 time.

Freshman Cameryn Friesen finished ahead of the middle of the pack and took home a 43rd place individual showing with a total time of 29:03. Ten spots behind her was junior Hayley Friesen who finished 53rd with a 30:04:9 time. East Grand junior Katelyn Cimino managed a 64th place showing Saturday for her 31:35 time on the course.

Junior Emily Hoffmeister was also out running over the weekend for the Panthers and took home a 90th place individual finish with a time of 35:03. Rounding out the ladies performance for Middle Park was senior Madison DeCicco with a 41:21 total course time.

Over on boy's side of things junior Eric Berry led the Panther pack with a 22:18 time on his way to securing a 17 place individual finish out of 121 total male runners. Junior Brevik Petersen was not far behind finishing the race with a 23:20 course time and locking down a 35th place individual finish. Right on Petersen's heels was junior Aaron Sanders who took 37th place for the day who finished with a 23:34 time.

Sophomore Dylan Cormican was the next fastest runner on the Panther boy's roster finishing 53rd and posting a 24:28 course time. A bit over two minutes behind Cormican was senior Ian Knight who finished 86th on the day with a 26:41.6 run time. He was followed closely by his freshman teammate Jonathan Siefken who took home 93rd place with a time of 27:28. Trailing Siefken was freshman Gabe McNulty who finished 96th and posted a time of 27:59 and rounded out Middle Park's boys team effort.

"Our teams competed well," Coach Hicks said. "We finished similarly to how we finished last year at this event, which is promising. Our true mountain courses are done for the season and we are turning our focus on to faster races and tougher workouts."

Coach Hicks said he believes Middle Park's runners will accomplish many person and team goals this year if they can stay healthy for the rest of the season.