Middle Park students to display art at Elk Horn Gallery next week | SkyHiNews.com

The photographic artists of Middle Park High School will soon be showing off their work.

Students from Middle Park High's photography class beginning next week will display some of their best pieces at the Elk Horn Gallery in downtown Winter Park.

It's going to be a new experience for Echo Zoyiopoulos, Middle Park art and photography teacher.

This will be the first year Zoyiopoulos has held a student photography art show in the Winter Park area. She said her hope is that the community will come out to support the students who submitted work.

The Middle Park High School Photo Exhibition will begin at 5:30 p.m. May 9 and run until 7:30 p.m.

Several of the student photographers who submitted work for the exhibition will be on hand for the event. The student photos will remain on display at the Elk Horn Gallery until May 30.