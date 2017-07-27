Mitchell Steranko, 1995-2017 | SkyHiNews.com

Mitchell Steranko, 21, of Tabernash, unexpectedly passed away on June 9, 2017 in Aurora.

Mitchell was born Dec. 28, 1995 in Montour Falls, N.Y. Mitchell and his family moved to Centennial when he was eight months old, and then to Tabernash when he was eight years old. Mitchell attended Fraser Elementary, Indian Peaks Charter School, East Grand Middle School, Middle Park High School, and graduated from James Madison High School. He worked at Safeway, Trestle Tool, and as a consultant for the U.S. Department of Defense, before moving to the Denver area to pursue his passion of sales, technology and working at Best Buy and Subaru Arapahoe.

He was very smart, resourceful, ambitious, and determined. Mitchell will always be remembered for his quick willingness to lend a hand to anyone needing help, and for his love of cars, electronics, music, and gaming.

Mitchell was loved dearly by his parents, family and friends. Melody and Larry Frizzell of Tabernash, and Joseph Steranko of Aurora, along with Mitchell's sisters Alissa Stone of Tabernash and Shayla Steranko of Winter Park would like to invite all of Mitchell's family, friends, and acquaintances to his celebration of life on Saturday, July 29 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Fraser Valley Sports Complex (Fraser Ballfields). This was one of Mitchell's favorite places to ponder life, listen to music, recreate, and enjoy the mountains he so loved.

Mitchell's favorite color was purple!

We would love if everyone wears something purple in honor of Mitchell. Mitchell touched so many lives and we want to honor our remarkable son and brother with love and laughter as we share memories of him and his life.