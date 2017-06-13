Motorcyclist in Granby crash ‘doing well’; authorities say man’s helmet, protective clothing key in surviving wreck | SkyHiNews.com

A 68-year-old man hospitalized after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle Monday afternoon in Granby is said to be doing well, according to local police.

The man, a resident of Iowa, was traveling behind another vehicle heading westbound on U.S. Highway 40 towards Granby just before 5 p.m. The vehicle in front of the motorcycle, which was not involved in the crash, turned off from the highway onto Village Road, which leads into Granby Ranch Resort. A 73-year-old Colorado female driving a Ford Explorer then turned from Village Road onto the highway and into the path of the oncoming motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was unable to avoid the collision and struck the Ford Explorer on the vehicle's side, according to Granby Chief of Police Jim Kraker.

The man was transported to Middle Park Medical Center where he was listed as conscious and stable as of Monday evening. He was then transported to Denver for further treatment and evaluation of his injuries.

Kraker added Tuesday morning that the motorcyclist was doing well, considering the seriousness of the accident. The entire front-end of the man's Triumph motorcycle was destroyed in the crash. Kraker said that the man was wearing a full contingent of protective clothing including a helmet at the time of the crash.

Officials highlighted his protective equipment as a major factor in his survival of the collision.

Kraker said there was no suspicion of drugs or alcohol as a factor in the collision and noted traffic charges in relation to the incident are pending.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured during the collision and was still on scene Monday night speaking with investigators while local firefighters and sheriff's deputies worked to clear debris from the highway.

Responding agencies included Grand Fire, Grand County EMS, Granby Police and Grand County Sheriff's Office.