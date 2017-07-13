Mountain Family Center recognized as champion of well-being | SkyHiNews.com

The Mountain Family Center has been recognized as a Health Links Business Leader based on their commitment to creating a culture of health and safety in their workplace. They were just informed that they have been nominated for the Champion of Well-Being Award. This award highlights three outstanding Health Links Certified organizations across Colorado. The winner will be announced on August 17 at the Health Links Annual Conference.

Health Links TM, a nonprofit initiative at the University of Colorado, School of Public Health, recognizes businesses around the state for their excellence in workplace health and safety. As a Certified Healthy Business Leader, MFC has taken the initiative to deliver health promotion programs and safety resources to employees.

Helen Sedlar, Executive Director of the Mountain Family Center champions the wellness of her employees. Helen believes that supporting the health of her employees translates "to more effective and caring delivery of services to our clients."

"As MFC serves nearly 2,000 Grand County residents through its many programs and services, it is imperative for the organization to ensure a stable and healthy work environment for each employee and volunteer. Having Health Links as a community partner helps us ensure the well-being of our team members so they in turn can ensure the well-being of others (in 2016, this work included 5,175 food pantry visits, providing 416 Thanksgiving baskets, assisting with rent or utilities for 150 households, and delivering over 485 weekly food Totes to children)."

Health Links applauds the efforts of Mountain Family Center and the other organizations nominated for the award. Find out how your organization can benefit from a partnership with the Health Links program. Go to http://www.healthlinkscertified.org or email john.riedel@healthlinkscertified.org and learn more.