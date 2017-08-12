Mountain Life Fitness to hold third Spin for the Stars fundraiser | SkyHiNews.com

The third annual Spin for the Stars event hosted by Mountain Life Fitness will return to Granby this weekend. The event is a two-hour fundraiser for the Shining Stars Foundation, thrown by Mountain Life Fitness Owner Jackie Wright.

The fundraiser goes from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and offers two 45 minutes cycling classes for $35 a piece. All the funds will go directly to the Shining Stars Foundation, a national organization based in Grand County that provides year round recreational and social programs for children facing life-threatening illnesses and their families.

"Last year we had 59 outreach programs including our four camps that we have for the kids and their families," said Cookie Ready, director of outreach programs for the Shining Stars Foundation. "It's a very expensive program, but it's well worth it because we can give them hope and something they can look forward to."

Ready said the fundraiser is meant for cyclists of all ability levels, and that people can also make donations without participating. Over the last couple of years the event has raised about $2,000 a year for the foundation.

Each class has a maximum occupancy of 13 individuals, but there is still space available to for those wishing to sign up.

"Every little bit helps us, and we're just so happy that Jackie is such a supportive business owner," said Ready. "We just really appreciate Grand County and how much they support our foundation, for the Grand County Family Adventure and for different fundraisers that we have throughout the year. We're just really lucky to be here."

The Shining Star Foundation is planning several other upcoming fundraisers including a dragon boat race in Arvada in September, the Miller's Farm Fall Festival and a holiday party in December.

"We don't cure cancer, and we don't give treatments," said Ready. "But we know that, according to all the medical professionals we work with, that we can be a powerful force in giving these kids hope and a positive attitude in the world to live."