Mountain Top Builders celebrates 20th anniversary in construction

Mountain Top Builders, Inc. has reached an exciting milestone as the company celebrates 20 years of custom home building in Grand County. In March of 1997, founder and President Steve Jensen swung the hammer on the company's first custom home in the Wild Acres subdivision near Grand Lake. Since that time, Mountain Top has built dozens of homes, additions and remodels from the remote reaches near Rocky Mountain National Park, to the rural pastures of Granby, the meadows of Tabernash, and the newer neighborhoods of Fraser and Winter Park.

"We are so thrilled to share this accomplishment and feel our success speaks to the quality and integrity that we put forth in every job," remarks Steve. In an era when construction companies come and go, Mountain Top has endured by striving to do the right thing; by its clients, employees, trade partners, the community, and the planet. These efforts have paid off, with many of these individuals becoming lifelong friends. Mountain Top Builders wants to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been instrumental in making its first 20 years such a tremendous success and we are looking forward to the next 20.