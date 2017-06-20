Muftic: Trump mess up to GOP to fix | SkyHiNews.com

What to do about Donald Trump is in the hands of the Republican Party. To deal with this self defeating tweet obsessed President will be up to Trump's own party to solve. Failure for them to do so could contribute to the 2018 election becoming a referendum on the President, though an Obamacare replacement that harms so many may still be the more important determining factor. Health care affects the daily lives of people; the Russian connection investigations do not.. All members of the House will be up for re-election and will be put on the spot about their stand on impeachment since the House of Representatives controls the process..

Any attempt by Trump's own advisers to change his tweeting behavior apparently failed. His admissions damaging to his own advocacy, contradicting his own lawyers and undermining legal cases are now on public record in his tweets . In fact, the judicial rulings against the " Muslim ban", show that tweets can be used as evidence of Trump's state of mind and intent. Tweets will also be used as evidence in the obstruction of justice issues.

Trump has kept his base who still applauds him for making the effort to carry out his campaign promises and sticking a single finger in the air at the "elites" . So long as his polls hover around 36% approval, he believes he is on the right track. There are signs, however, that in critical states that swung the electoral vote to him his support is weakening. However, his core followers are dismissive of the issues of administration collusion with the Russians or obstruction of justice as a left wing conspiracy theories or not caring much about the impact on democracy or interference by a foreign government. It will take findings of more dire substance such as any evidence of financial crimes yet to be turned up by the special prosecutor to change this iron clad support.

The Democrats can only stand on the sidelines since they have virtually no leverage to initiate impeachment processes. They lost both houses of Congress in 2016 and their advantage in the popular vote was lost in the Electoral College and in state houses and legislative districts. The GOP controls the reins of impeachment since the process begins in the House.

Any attempt by Trump’s own advisers to change his tweeting behavior apparently failed. His admissions damaging to his own advocacy, contradicting his own lawyers and undermining legal cases are now on public record in his tweets .

While Republicans have many safe districts with voters who are true believers in Trump, there are enough districts that are not so safe that could change the House to blue. Should that happen in 2018.

and impeachment proceedings begun or Trump resigns as did President Nixon to avoid impeachment, a President Pence would be able to carry out the GOP agenda. This takes much of the concern about implementing Republican policy goals off the table. Republicans cannot use that as an excuse for standing by a failed president.

For more, visit http://www.mufticforumblog.blogspot.com.