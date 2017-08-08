Muftic: Why Trump holds onto his Colorado base | SkyHiNews.com

The polarization of our media, our tendency to get our news from either liberal or conservative biased outlets and sources, causes some head scratching since we have hard time understanding what the "other side" is thinking.

Those from the liberal viewpoint cannot understand 38 percent of Colorado's electorate is persisting in supporting President Trump since the news they hear from Washington they hear is so negative . Conservatives take comfort in that even if he fails or has not yet undertaken them, they approve his efforts on issues important to them. They are enjoying his sticking his finger in the eyes of the establishment, no matter how crudely and un-presidential he acts. They have not lost their faith in him to deliver, My own conclusion: it will take evidence of the magnitude of the Nixon Watergate tapes to prove Trump's Russian ties illegal or a stalled, downward turning economy to shake their faith.

Donald Trump's job approval is low which should be troubling for the state GOP. Hillary Clinton won the state with over a 5 percent margin and Trump appears even weaker now. This makes it an uphill climb for them in future state, Senate, and congressional elections, assuming the outcome would be influenced by Trump's coattails. That is an assumption Democrats should not rely on, since "all politics are local" and traditional Republican loyalties and values could "trump" Trump. This is still a purple state trending bluer.

Per a recent Gallup state by state poll averaging the first 6 months of his term, Colorado is one of 17 states where Trump's job approval rating is below 40 percent. In 17 states his job approval rating is above 50 percent, but the national average is around 40 percent over the period. Real Clear Politics, a tilting conservative site that publishes all national polling results, confirms the national Gallup figures as well. Between 52 to 56 percent of those recently polled disapprove of Trump's job. Trump is now in the low 40s in the same rust belt states that gave him his electoral victory. He would lose those states today. An Aug. 2 Quinnipiac poll shows Trump with 33 percent national job approval, but even then 76 percent of Republicans still approve his job performance. One demographic that ha supported him in the past, white voters without a college education, now disapprove of him 50 to 43 percent.

The political weekly, The Colorado Politics, published a story that Trump supporters were holding firm. (July 21, 2017 https://coloradopolitics.com/six-months-trump-doesnt-shake-colorado-believers). Their team of reporters, including Joey Bunch, interviewed some Colorado 2016 Trump supporters to see if and why they still supported him. Of those interviewed, most liked his brash attitude- and his anti-Washington appointments and attacks. They like where his is going on "religious freedom," school choice; more aggressive military action; immigration; gun rights; Supreme Court and cabinet appointments; pro-life; anti EPA regulations, rollback of entitlements, and "getting the ball rolling" on jobs and the economy. Those interviewed did not take the Russian connection investigations seriously and blamed media coverage a distraction. I noted that of those interviewed repeal/replace Obamacare received no specific mention. A Magellan poll taken in April showed similar findings on some issues but revealed 60 percent Colorado voters would rather have Obamacare fixed, not repealed.

