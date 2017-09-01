Murals from arts committee bringing more color to Fraser (with video)

You may have noticed that the town of Fraser has lately become a little more colorful.

Spearheaded by the Fraser Public Arts Committee, and backed by numerous residents that wanted to help beautify the town, murals are popping up all over bus stops, pizza joints and sheds.

"The best part about doing them is working with the other members of the committee, and then finding volunteers to help," said Ernie Royball of the Public Arts Committee, PAC. "For instance, this last one we put together was over 120 man-hours, which we all completed in four days."

To date the PAC has completed two murals: the gardener shed on Eisenhower Drive, just passed the railroad tracks, and on County Road 8 across from the Twin Rivers Condos. The first is a landscape scene designed by Katrina Larson, depicting all four seasons around the shed with the town's name and elevation predominately featured.

The second mural was designed by Eric Vandernail, and features a cowboy, a member of the Ute Tribe and "Fraser" striped in block letters atop a multicolored triangular pattern.

"Just being a creative person, I want to see more art, and I really think Fraser has the potential to start bubbling up as a center for creative arts," said Vandernail. "On a personal level, I really wanted to give back to the community.

"Over a year ago we lost our daughter and the community was really there for me. I couldn't send a thank-you to everybody. So this felt like it was saying thank you to everybody for being there when I really needed it."

Several residents of the town have taken a cue and started designing and painting their own murals.

There's a penguin floating on an ice block at the corner of Mill and Leonard. At Norgren and Eisenhower, you'll find a beautiful vintage entry sign for the town of Fraser. And Ernie Royball is working on a personal piece on his shed behind the Shell fuel station.

"It's a Mayan profile, which is my ancestry and I'm also Hispanic," said Royball. "Then one side is the Kokopelli, which is a mystical creature over monument valley. Finally, I have a native woman, which is a more contemporary modern piece."

Royball was also commissioned to paint a mural on the interior of Elevation Pizza, located in the Murdoch's shopping plaza.

The PAC plans to complete four murals before the end of the year, and they are currently offering $1,000 grants to interested businesses.

Applications must be submitted to the committee by Sept. 8, and must comply with a set of requirements and restrictions on design such as including no profanity, nudity or offensive subject matter.

"It's a great program that reflects the creative character of the community," Fraser Town Manager Jeff Durbin said. "I am so proud of our Public Arts Committee for the impact they have had in such a short time."