Mustangs defeat Mavericks, 24-14, look towards state quarterfinals

The West Grand Mustangs outlasted Norwood High School in the first round of the 2017 CHSAA State 8-Man Football Playoffs this weekend, defeating the Mavericks 24-14 in their toughest game of the season to date.

The Mustangs relied heavily on their running attack, tallying 238-yards on the ground. Junior Running Back Hugh Wheatley led the charge with 101-yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Junior Luis Dominguez carried 14 times for 56-yards and a touchdown, while Senior Quarterback Brady Gore also went for 52-yards on 14 carries.

Gore went 5-for-11 for 141-yards and an interception through the air. Senior Luke Mogck led the team in receiving with 57-yards on two catches, and was the only Mustang with more than one reception. Dominguez caught one ball for 28-yards, while Senior Jake Bentler brought in a 53-yard pass.

Dominguez carried over his big game onto the defensive side of the ball, leading the team in tackles with eight and intercepting two passes. Senior Noah Schroeder recorded six tackles, a sack and an interception. Junior Austin Stauffer also had a sack.

Despite the 10-point victory Norwood gave West Grand their closest game of the season. The Mustangs previous closest game this season was a 54-12 route at South Park in early Sept., which also marks the last time the Mustang defense gave up more than two points in any game.

The Mustangs will advance to the quarterfinals of the state championships to take on the Sargent Farmers on Saturday. Sargent defeated West Grand in the quarterfinals last season, 63-30. But this Mustangs team has looked unstoppable as late, and is certainly the favorite to take down the Farmers with home field advantage this weekend.

The winner of the game will take on the winner of the Soroco and Manchos matchup.