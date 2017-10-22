 New 6-person chairlift installed at Keystone Resort (photo slideshow) | SkyHiNews.com

A new high-speed six-passenger lift on Dercum Mountain serving popular intermediate and beginner ski terrain was recently installed. The lift will be open for the 2017-18 season with increased efficiency and capacity up 25 percent to improve the skier and snowboarder circulation on the mountain.

