New brewery in Kremmling, Grand Adventure Brewing, focuses on the details

On a quiet little street corner in Kremmling, just off the main drag, you will find the Grand Adventure Brewing Company; a quaint mountain bar and grill offering classic high country favorites with their own unique flair.

Grand Adventure Brewing Company is an outdoor recreation themed brewery and restaurant that seeks to promote and cultivate the spirit of adventure and connection to wild spaces that are fundamental parts of life for many who call the high country home. The brewery is, as of right now, both a yet-to-be-realized dream and an existing reality. The establishment already had a soft opening earlier this summer and currently offers a wide variety of barbecue, smoked meats, classic pub fare food, and plenty of beers on tap.

However, the shop has not yet gotten their main draw, the in-house brewery, up and running. Brewery owner Rick Reliford said the brewery's five-barrel brewing system, which will be used exclusively to produce Grand Adventure's beer, is set for delivery later this week. He expects to begin serving up Grand Adventure Brewing Company beers in coming weeks and eventually plans to have a total of 12 house brewed beers on tap for patrons.

Reliford has some exciting ideas to help Grand Adventure Brewing stand out from the regional crowd of small scale breweries. Their flagship beer will be the K-Town SMASH, with SMASH being an acronym for single malt and single hop. From there Reliford plans to offer a smattering of beers from hoppy IPAs to more mild mannered lagers.

As they develop their recipe list Reliford said Grand Adventure Brewing will begin offering unique beers featuring locally foraged ingredients such as spring spruce tips, chokecherries, and wild harvested raspberries. He also plans to isolate and cultivate local wild yeast strains to use in his brewing process.

Reliford was also excited to talk about the food offered at Grand Adventure Brewing Company, which he referred to as "rustic Colorado", which comes out of the shop's made-from-scratch kitchen. Grand Adventure Brewing offers burgers and barbecue. Their fries are hand cut fresh, the meats they serve are smoked right out back and the brewery's pizza dough is all made in house.

As part of the shop's commitment to outdoor recreation and active lifestyles Reliford said Grand Adventure Brewing hopes to organize and sponsor local sports teams, for both youths and adults, and highlighted everything from a winter snowmobiling team to a summer trail runner teams as potential options.

The still developing business is the the dream of Reliford, who hails originally from Illinois though is a longtime Colorado transplant. Reliford moved to the Dillon area over a decade ago and started working at the Dillon Dam brewery.

After starting out as a server Reliford moved through the ranks at the brewery, going on to work as a bartender, manager and then full-time brewer at the Dam before starting his own shop. Along with his duties as owner and manager of Grand Adventure Brewing Reliford will also serve as the shop's head brewer, though he plans to develop brewing skills and knowledge among chosen employees who show an aptitude and desire to learn the craft.

Grand Adventure Brewing Company is located at 207 Central Avenue in Kremmling, right across Central Ave. from the Town Square. The brewery's kitchen serves up food from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. while beer flows from the taps until 11 p.m. After the brewery gets up and running Reliford said he plans to open earlier in the morning to offer crowlers and growlers to folks heading out for a day of recreation.

You can reach Grand Adventure Brewing Company by calling 970-724-9219. You can check them out online by going to http://www.grandadventure.us or by searching for Grand Adventure Brewing Co. on Facebook.