New ‘destination’ light show planned to brighten downtown Winter Park

The holidays in Winter Park will be especially bright this year after the town approved a grant for Cooper Creek to put on a "destination light show" in its public square.

At its regular meeting this week the Winter Park town board granted Cooper Creek a $26,000 commercial enhancement grant for the light show, which is said will bring a new "wow-factor" to downtown.

A five-minute, holiday-themed show will run on a loop every 30 minutes, with additional shows on the weekend, according to Cooper Creek's plan. The show will project lights onto the adjacent parking garages and will have stationary lighting arrangements that will synchronize with music.

The show is expected to draw people into the downtown area for a memorable "must-see" event, which will inspire them to stay to shop and dine in the area. It is also meant to address a lack of activities in the town during wintertime, according to representatives of Cooper Creek.

In response to concerns from residents, the show will be contained within the Cooper Creek Plaza and all lighting effects will be directed downward or against buildings to minimize light pollution and distractions to drivers. The show will also use neutral music not affiliated with religious holidays, such as Christmas.

The plan is to have the show up and running by the time the holiday season rolls around.