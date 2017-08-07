New Lonesome Stone Pottery offers handcrafted elegance | SkyHiNews.com

Commerce in America has transformed over the last decade or so as consumers, more and more, are prizing craftsmanship over convenience. The elevation of artisanal products over mass-produced goods is something Linda Dewey understands first-hand.

Dewey, a retired former rancher, owns and operates Lonesome Stone Pottery Gallery and Studio just outside Granby where she forms, fires and sells her exquisite pieces for the public. Her handmade house-fired pottery designs rest somewhere between contemporary chic and traditional rustic with smooth lines and lustrous glazes.

Lonesome Stone Pottery offers an expansive breadth of functional pottery in multiple styles and kiln processes, all with the handcrafted elegance that discerning consumers have come to expect when buying something made by hand.

Dewey has an abiding passion for pottery that is evident as you tour her quaint country lane gallery.

The pottery itself evokes a traditional charm but it is Dewey's excitement for the process of pottery making that truly shines. She will happily spend her time discussing design variations, glaze recipes and firing techniques with the giddy energy of a child on Christmas morning.

Dewey got into pottery after retiring from her previous work as an alpaca rancher and fiber mill operator. Surprisingly for a woman who now sells handmade pottery, she had never worked with potter's clay until a few years ago.

Following her retirement, Dewey took pottery classes at the Fraser Rec Center, though purely for enjoyment.

"I touched my first bit of clay four years ago," Dewey exclaimed. "Pottery is something I wanted to do all my life. After we sold our fiber mill and retired I had the opportunity to explore what it was all about. I did not have a business in mind when I started. I did it for pure enjoyment. I still do."

After taking some initial classes, Dewey returned for more instruction and continued to hone her skills while learning about the intricate interplay between heat, time and chemicals that creates unique effects when firing pottery. She was able to acquire a large brick kiln from Nederland, making a home studio a reality. It wasn't long before Dewey's entrepreneurial spirit bubbled back up to the surface and Lonesome Stone Pottery was born.

Dewey has a simple belief that form and function are not separate and that the beautiful pottery pieces she sells are not simply for display. Instead of keeping pottery on a shelf somewhere collecting dust, it should be a cherished tool.

"I think pottery should be functional and art mixed together; something to have your coffee in or display on your table." Dewey said. "The pottery should be used and enjoyed."

Dewey also makes her own glazes for the pottery work at Lonesome Stone. She does utilize some commercial glazes but overall most of the pottery features Dewey's studio made glazes. The glazes can produce different effects and looks, but according to Dewey the particulars of kiln operation — the heat inside the kiln, the rate of temperature increase, chemical additives while firing — are just as important for the final product.

Lonesome Stone Pottery has five different kilns on site they use for firing Dewey's productions including a raku kiln, an electric kiln and a pair of reduction kilns. Dewey utilizes multiple firing techniques from raku and reduction to salt/soda that produces a warm honey color on the pottery.

You will find some of Dewey's work if you stop by Rocky Mountain Roastery in Fraser. The Roastery has kept Dewey busy of late producing coffee mugs for the shop.

Lonesome Stone Pottery Gallery and Studio is located 946 County Road 60, a little less than one mile east of U.S. Highway 40. To reach the studio, turn north off Highway 40 onto Sixth Street in Granby then take an immediate right on County Road 60. You will continue down County Road 60 until you see the Lonesome Stone sign on the south side of the road.

If you have questions about pottery on sale or want to talk to Dewey about getting pieces made to order you can reach the shop at 970-531-8554. The Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on weekends depending on availability.

As Dewey explained, "If my open sign is up, come on in."