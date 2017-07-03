New Orleans singer set to play at Music on the Square | SkyHiNews.com

New Orleans native and singer/songwriter, Andrew Duhon, brings refreshing honesty with a matching performance that reflects his personal perspective to the Music on the Square stage from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

His voice leaves no gaps in the experience as he sings with raw and personal conviction.

Whether it's love that crosses color lines, a family challenged by life's unexpected turns or the woeful tale of a city left to drown, Duhon brings his audience into the most intimate of spaces through his storytelling. He has three recordings, the latest of which, The Moorings, was nominated for a Grammy in 2014 for Best Engineered Album. He has toured solo for much of his career, and that troubadour element is certainly present, an usher of modern day folklore.

Music On The Square is a summer concert series held Fridays through Sept. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square in downtown Winter Park. Bring an appetite and purchase dinner from a selection of entrees from two of Cooper Creek's finest restaurants. This week enjoy items from Casa Mexico and Smokin' Moe's.