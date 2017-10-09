New ‘Sober Englishman’ ski trail connects Sunspot to Mary Jane at Winter Park Resort

With snow on the ground and winter right around the corner, Winter Park Resort's newest trail finally has a moniker, with "Sober Englishman" being selected after a resort-wide employee naming contest.

Derek Graven, who works in Winter Park's security department as a Security Officer, beat out 177 other submissions to come up with the name, which will be featured on trail maps and on-mountain signage. After this winter season, Graven will receive the authentic trail sign to keep as a reminder of the name's permanent entrance into Winter Park lore.

"Sober Englishman," earning its name because it crosses Mary Jane Territory's iconic "Drunken Frenchman," is a half-mile long intermediate run that will link the top of the Zephyr Express lift to "Mary Jane Trail." The trail will be 20 feet wide enabling it to be maintained by snowcat and will feature an 8 to 10 percent pitch, making it easier than ever for guests to access Mary Jane from The Lodge at Sunspot.

The new trail is the first at Winter Park since 2011 and the first at Mary Jane since the Panoramic Express lift and corresponding Parsenn Bowl Territory trail complex were opened in 2007.

Winter Park Resort will open for the 2017-18 season on Nov. 15.