New store to bring more grocery options to Winter Park

Grand County shoppers will have another option to find fresh foods as the Fireside Market and Eatery is set to open in Winter Park later this year, an independently-owned grocery store with an emphasis on freshness and convenience.

"It's going to be focused really hard on freshness, convenience and making it an easy place to shop," said Nathan Svodoba, director of the new store. "We want to get you in and out, and not have to wait to long. We really just want to give the locals what they're hoping for."

The 19,000 square foot store is located right in the heart of Winter Park, in front of the new Sitzmark apartments. Aaron Cohn, who owns eight other grocery stores including another Colorado location, Breckenridge Market and Liquor, owns the store.

Svodoba said the store will take on at least 50 employees with higher numbers depending on the season, and that the hiring process of key management positions will begin over the next month.

The store will have indoor and outdoor seating for visitors to enjoy products in the store, and will feature cohesive mountain architecture and design.

"Some of it will be similar to Breckenridge, in that we're in the mountains and we try to take a certain decorum and design into account for that so we can match what you see around the same area," said Svodoba. "It's the same thing with the architecture of the building, so we're trying to carry some of that into the design as well."

Svodoba said he is familiar with the Grand County area and the needs of the community.

He previously managed the Safeway in Fraser for nearly a decade before moving to Breckenridge where he managed Breckenridge Market and Liquor for five years.

"I enjoyed being part of the community when I was here, and I missed a lot of the people and the customers that I had really strong relationships with," he said. "One of the reasons I left Safeway is I always thought I could do better than what I was constrained with in a corporate environment.

So Svodoba left Safeway to work at Breckenridge, and worked to remodel that store from top to bottom. "Some of the things we did really well over there we'll take over here," he said, "and there are some things we can do better from over there (that) we're going to take into account too."

He said the store will be supplied by Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc., the largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets in the country, and United Natural Foods, a distributer of natural and organic foods. Svodoba said he is also currently looking for more local distributors, as well.

The store is expected to be open by December.