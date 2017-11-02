New Winter Park clinic aims to combat healthcare’s transportation barrier

Middle Park Medical Center is attempting to combat a leading barrier to local healthcare with the opening of a new clinic in Winter Park.

Guests were invited Wednesday to attend the grand opening of Middle Park Medical Center's new urgent care and family practice facility in Winter Park, located on the second floor of Cooper Creek Square. The new medical center retains four physicians for urgent care, family practice and pediatrics.

The new clinic is meant to address major issues in rural healthcare such as transportation barriers to other clinics in Granby or Denver, and offering an after hours urgent care facility on the weekends.

"In this area of the community, having urgent care was really our first focus," said Jason Bryan, chief human resources officer for Middle Park Medical Center. "We know that there are a lot of individuals that don't always have transportation.

"Five years ago, when the county did (its) healthcare needs assessment, transportation stood out as a barrier for individuals who don't have a car to be able to have access to care. So we looked at that as an opportunity to be able to open this clinic."

The new clinic is just steps away from The Lift bus stop at Cooper Creek Square, allowing residents and visitors easy access to care through free public transportation. The facility will also give people access to urgent care for more minor injuries without having to go to the emergency room.

Recommended Stories For You

"I think it's been a long-time coming," said Clinical Director Mark Paulsen. "The urgent care piece is to expand access on weekend and after hours so people don't have to go to the emergency department for relatively minor stuff. And just for primary care access as well. We have a lot of patients who live here but went to Granby to see a doctor. It seemed natural to put it here."

The clinic is expected to primarily serve residents in the area, but will also serve tourists coming off of ski injuries and things of that nature.

The new facility was funded internally through Middle Park Medical Center, and will be open six days a week. The clinic offers family practice on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; pediatrics on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; and urgent care from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"As long as people are staying around and using the services we're offing, we're quite viable, if not a better option than leaving town," said Liz Thompson, director of development and marketing for Middle Park Medical Center. "Our practitioners are as good as anything anyone is getting elsewhere."