New Zealand business works on Winter Park Resort bike course | SkyHiNews.com

Every year professional mountain bikers from throughout the world converge on Winter Park Resort for the annual Freeride Festival.

The highlight of the weekend is the slopestyle competition featuring some of best big-air trick riders in the game today but before the competition can get underway Tom Hey and the crew from Elevate Trail Building have to get down to work.

Hey is English by birth but has spent the last 10 years living and working in New Zealand where his business is based. Elevate Trail Building specializes in, as the name implies, the design and construction of trails. They do everything from backcountry hiking trails to the sort of big-air competition courses they make for Freeride Festival.

"This is a niche thing that no many other companies do," Hey said. "The riders appreciate people who can do a good job, so they don't get injured. If you do a bad job, it's bad for the riders."

Hey has been building trails and jumps since his youth; he first learned to ride in his native England and started playing around with design at an early age. The 35-year-old has been doing the work professionally now though for about 10 years and he has been working with Winter Park to construct the Freeride Festival course for the past five years.

"I got into this from experience. I was building jumps for myself," Hey said. "It is all about experience really, just sort of trial and error. This is not a thing where there is a rulebook. You just build your own and learn from that."

Elevate holds a unique place in the world of slopestyle mountain biking; the firm regularly travels all over the world to construct terrain features for some of the biggest events in the competition calendar. Just before coming to Middle Park Hey and the Elevate crew were in Innsbruck Austria where they constructed another course for the Crankworx 2017 series.

Elevate arrived in Grand County to build the Freeride slopestyle course in early June and completed the project by the end of the month. Hey said Elevate can complete most projects of the size and scope of the Freeride Festival in about two to three weeks.

Hey explained his goal when constructing a slopestyle course is to make the course, "safe but cool".

"The goal is keeping the riders happy," Hey said. "You have to make sure they have fun and make a good show, while making it safe as well."

After wrapping up Elevate's work for the Freeride Festival, Hey said he will be returning home to New Zealand in early August where he hopes to enjoy a little down time and some skiing.