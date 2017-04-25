News briefs: Colorado Headwates Land Trust welcomes new executive director | SkyHiNews.com

Sports

Lady Panthers extend win streak to 4

The lady Panthers soccer squad continued to build on their recent winning streak with a Friday, April 21, matchup in Johnstown against the Roosevelt Roughriders.

The girls from East Grand headed down to the high plains Friday coming off of a three-game winning streak that started with their April 15 home match against The Pinnacle Timberwolves. After notching two more wins, against the Lotus School for Excellence Meteors and the Jefferson Saints, the Panthers prepared to take on the Roughriders as they begin their final stretch to the end of the 2017 regular season.

The Panthers got right to work Friday evening, straining Roosevelt's defensive backs and keeping the opposing goalkeeper working hard. The Panthers found the back of the net twice in the first 40 minutes of play and twice more in the second half. All four goals went unanswered by the Roughriders offensive forwards who found few opportunities to pressure the Panther goalkeeper.

As has been the case for most of the spring 2017 season the Middle Park offense was lead on the pitch by senior Annalys Hanna who scored all four of the East Grand goals Friday. Hanna had some serious backup on her way to the four goals including two assists each from sophomore Taylor Ehlert and Lisa McClain. Sophomore Peyton Olson added to the mix with one steal while Ehlert recorded one steal of her own.

Overall the ladies from Middle Park pressed the Roughriders hard and kept their opponents struggling on defense. Overall the team recorded 31 shots at the net. Lisa McClain led the way with seven shots of her own, she was followed closely by Annalys Hanna, sophomore Caitlin Davis and sophomore Ellie MacKendrick with five shots apiece. Senior Linneya Gardner tallied three shots for the evening and junior Emily Jensen was good for two. Rounding out the shooting mix were: seniors Maddy Hill, Taylor Ehlert, Peyton Olsen and junior Cassidy Blake, with one shot each.

Panther goalkeeper senior Maddie Eichler kept the Roughriders scoreless and recorded three saves on three shots on goal from the Roosevelt ladies.

HEALTH

Health Fair on tap for May 6 at Granby Elementary

The 9Health Fair returns to Granby Saturday, May 6, offering easier ways to pay, new screenings and an opportunity for a free new screening.

This year's fair, which takes place from 7:30-11:30 a.m. at Granby Elementary School, will offer the ability to pay with credit card on the day of the event, which wasn't offered in the past. Additionally, new vitamin B12 test will be offered at no charge for anyone who's already signed up for a blood screening.

Another new screening available this year is a testosterone test for both males and females. As at past health fairs, a range of blood tests and medical screenings are being offered at prices far below normal market rates. There are also many free wellness screenings.

To find more information on each fair, visit http://www.9healthfair.org.