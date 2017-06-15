‘Newsies’ opening this weekend | SkyHiNews.com

Join Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake as it takes you back to the turn of the century with the opening production of Disney's timeless musical, "Newsies."

Opening Friday and Saturday, beginning at 8 p.m., "Newsies" is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged 'newsies.'

When publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Kelly finds a cause to fight for and rallies newsies from across New York City to fight for what's right.

This David-versus-Goliath struggle is a must-see for the whole family.

Don't miss the theatre's 2017 season, with other productions including "Mamma Mia!" and "West Side Story."

Tickets are on sale now at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office or by phone at 970- 627-3421, and also online at http://www.RockyMountainRep.com.

Check your calendar and book some dates to enjoy musical theatre in Grand Lake.