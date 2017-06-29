No bones about it: New pet service opens in Granby | SkyHiNews.com

A new pet service opened earlier this month in Granby, offering dog walking and in house visits for pets. Lucinda Elicker, owner of the new service, Wag Away, runs the business by herself, and has been caring for animals for over 20 years.

Elicker has made house calls for cats, fish and even chickens and cows, but her main focus is dogs.

"We offer reliable and dedicated care for your pets and home, said Elicker. "We have private dog sitting and walking and also provide a 'Pooper Scooper' service for help with cleaning up those messes in your yard."

Elicker schedules a free meet and greet before taking reservations, allowing pet owners a chance to provide detailed instructions and pets a chance to get to know her before she arrives alone. She offers half-hour and hour-long walks along with house visits.

"I'll go up there for 15 minutes and I'll meet the dog or cat, or sometimes it's a fish," said Elicker. "That usually gives you a little bit of an idea how the animal is going to react. It's someone else's animal; you never know how they're going to react differently to you, but they always do."

For every reservation booked, Elicker said she will donate 25 cents to Pet Pals, an organization in Grand County that helps fund the local animal shelter. Elicker is also certified in animal CPR and first-aid should a pet require medical attention.

Granby is the focal point of Wag Away, but Elicker is accepting some reservations in the Tabernash area, as well. She also emphasizes that the point of her business is flexibility.

While the linchpin of the service has been dog walking, Elicker says there is also a growing demand for overnight pet sitting and boarding.

"I'm not into that business now, but I might get there soon," she said. "I'm kind of keeping a tally to see how many emails and calls I get on it, because right now it actually has been almost as much as I get for the dog walking service. But I may move into that sort of thing if the demand is there."

Wag Away is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon Friday. Reservations can be made over the phone or at wagawaypetservice.com.