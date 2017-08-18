Brad A. Geist, 1958-2017
August 18, 2017
Brad A. Geist, 59, died Aug. 10 at home with his family by his side. Brad was born on July 14, 1958 to Patricia and Lowell Geist in Ohio. Survived by his wife Laurie, children, Shannon, Joel, Brad, Ellie, Melissa, Robert, Alex, Chris, grandchildren, Alex, Chase, Brooke, Emma, Damian, Eli, Haylee, Kaylee and many siblings. Celebration of his life on Aug. 27, 1 p.m. at 625 4th St. Granby
