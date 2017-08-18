Diane E. Heriford, 1945-2017

Diane Elizabeth Heriford, age 71, passed away peacefully on Aug.13 in her home in Thornton. She was born Nov. 19, 1945, at Lowry Air Force Base to George and Betty Bernzen and raised with her sister Linda and brother Russ in Boulder. She graduated from Boulder High School in 1963 and attended CU and UNC before earning her Associate's Degree from Heritage as a massage therapist.

Diane married Robert Roy of Hawaii in 1965 and raised two loving sons, Nick and Clint in Sanford and Kit Carson for seven years. When Rob moved back to Hawaii, she returned to Boulder where she met and fell in love with Larry Heriford. They were married in 1975, and she gained two beautiful daughters, Cheryl and Debbie.

In 1981, they moved to Winter Park and lived there for 20 years. She worked as a secretary, administrative assistant, property manager, ran the Booster Club at Middle Park High School and served as a volunteer in several capacities. She was so well known and loved in Grand County that she was affectionately known as "mom" to many of the kids around the area.

In 2001, she moved to Thornton, where she spent the rest of her days working as a massage therapist and enjoying her time as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was an avid reader and teacher of spiritual lessons and shared her love and wisdom with all who came into contact with her. "Laughter, Love and Light" was her motto and she lived it every day.

She loved the sun and the water and enjoyed travelling to anywhere with an ocean or a lake. She loved boating, water skiing, camping, hiking, dancing, singing, playing cards, golf, road trips, picnics in the park, and spending time with her family. She was a diehard Broncos, Rockies, Buffaloes, and Avalanche fan and watched every game possible if she wasn't sitting in the stands. She was also on the sidelines cheering at every grandkids' game she could make.

She is survived by her loving husband Larry, her brother and sister, four children, 10 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, three nieces, three nephews and a host of cousins and friends.

Recommended Stories For You

A Celebration of her life will be held on Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. until closing time at the Loyal Order of Moose, 11449 York St. Northglenn, CO. Flowers and condolences may be offered at 12899 Jackson Circle, Thornton, CO 80241. Donations to TRU Community Care Hospice in Diane's honor can be made by visiting trucare.org.