Douglas M. Wheatley, 1918-2017

Douglas M. Wheatley went home to meet his Lord and Savior on Aug. 26, 2017. He was 98 years of age.

He was born Dec. 27, 1918 in Kremmling to George and Bessie (Sampson) Wheatley. He grew up on the family ranch on the Troublesome near Kremmling. His fondest memories were of the time spent there.

Douglas was a rancher for the early part of his life. After leaving the ranch, he worked as an independent truck driver in Colorado and California, a welder for the railroad in Alaska, and went on to work as a mechanic for the Bureau of Reclamation in Grand Lake, where he retired. After a short retirement period he moved to Delta County and spent many years working as a carpenter, building and remodeling homes.

Doug enjoyed gardening, photography, woodworking and helping his family whenever they had a need. He loved his dogs and adopted more than one to give them a good life.

Mr. Wheatley is survived by children, Natalie (Perry), Eugene (Karen), Ross (Kathy) and Barbara, six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. His mother and father, two sisters, Maidie Kilker, Cecile Brolin, three brothers, Eugene Wheatley, George Wheatley, Kenneth Wheatley and granddaughter Amber Luque, preceded him in death.

In honor of their care and kindness, contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice, PO Box 24, Delta, CO, 81416.