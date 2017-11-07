Glenda (Simerson) Spooner, 1953-2017

Glenda Gaye (Simerson) Spooner, 63, died peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 2, 2017 in Kremmling.

She was born in Denver, the daughter of James and Phyllis. Glenda spent most of her life in Grand County and loved the Colorado outdoors and her many pets.

Surviving are her husband, James 'Sparky' Spooner; siblings Glen Simerson, and Gwynne Ellen (Paul) Stephenson; nieces and nephew Sean (Anna) McFarland, Kelly McFarland, Caitlin (David) Pena; great-nephew Benicio Pena; and in-laws Patricia Lindberg, and Cynthia and Peter Thomsen. She was preceded in death by parents Jim and Phyllis.

Private family interment and a celebration of her life to be held at a later date.