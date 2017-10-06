Gregory A. Pickerell, 1960-2017

Gregory Allen Pickerell of Grand Lake, died Sept. 27 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Lakewood. He was 57.

"Pick" was born on May 10, 1960 in Longmont to James Pickerell and Alice Bailey Pickerell. He graduated from Longmont High School in 1978, where he lettered in football and baseball.

Pick married Heidi Hooley on June 26, 1986. During their marriage they had three beautiful children. They were later divorced.

Pick spent his career in the construction business. He was a talented artist, specializing in custom home framing and log work. He worked in the Boulder County area for over 20 years, before moving to his beloved mountains, framing in the Grand Lake area for the past 15 years.

Pick loved the outdoors, hunting water fowl and upland birds, fishing, hiking and trap shooting. He spent the winters skiing with his children, grandchildren, close friends and joined a bowling league in Grand Lake. Recently he had taken up sailing and was excited to spend time on the water. Pick was never seen without his sidekick, an English Setter "Rusty." He will be remembered for his homemade ice cream at all friends and family celebrations, his ambition to help others, his appreciation for God's work in the beauty of nature and his unconditional love for all friends and family. Pick always found a way to make the most of life.

Surviving are mother Alice Pickerell of Longmont; daughters Rebekah Pickerell of Longmont; Sarah (Jake) Liberatore of Erie; son Noland Pickerell of Longmont; brother Larry (Debbie) Pickerell of Longmont; grandchildren Eva Pickerell-Peterson and Preston Peterson of Longmont; and his trusted and constant companion Rusty.

Services will be held Friday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Howe Mortuary Chapel.

Contributions may be made to the Chick Clark Kids Fishing Program.

