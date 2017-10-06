Laurie Hedgecock, 1966-2017

Laurie Hedgecock, 51, of Granby passed away Sept. 30, 2017, at her home, with her family by her side, after battling cancer. Laurie was born Aug. 6, 1966, in Midland, Mich., to Gerard "Jerry" and Elizabeth "Libby" Teitsma. She married Paul Hedgecock June 14, 1992 at the Grand Lake Lodge.

Laurie and Paul have worked hard running their business, Highland Marina, on beautiful Lake Granby, for the past three decades. Laurie loved life. In her spare time, Laurie enjoyed boating, traveling with the fifth wheel, warm beaches, riding horses, and spending time with friends and family. She especially enjoyed Lake Powell, where she will take one final trip with friends and family sometime during warm weather. Laurie also had a huge passion for all animals. She loved her pack of mini-Aussies, who she actively bred, creating many happy canine families over the years.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Hedgecock, daughter, Kaitlyn Hedgecock, son, Kiffer Hedgecock; her parents, Jerry and Libby Teitsma; her in-laws, Polly and Harn Hedgecock, who are all local to Granby; and by her sister and brother-in-law, Susie and Carl Damon, niece Sophie, and nephew Ben, of Centennial.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Laurie's name to Northwest Colorado Health, 940 Central Park Dr., Suite 101, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487, who provided outstanding hospice care to Laurie and her family during her last few months of life.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Mustachio's on the Lake in Grand Lake.

http://www.grandcountymortuary.com.